Govt seeks justice over killing of two Bangladeshi students in US

The Bangladesh government has called for a fair and thorough trial over the killing of two Bangladeshi PhD students in the US state of Florida.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said it is maintaining regular contact with the victims’ families.

Speaking at a briefing at the ministry on Sunday (26 April), State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed urged a proper investigation into the brutal incident and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

Referring to her recent participation in an international forum in Dakar, Senegal, she said the visit had yielded positive progress in strengthening Bangladesh’s relations with African countries.

The state minister noted that discussions were held on the potential import of fuel oil from African nations and that communication and cooperation would be further enhanced in the future.

She emphasised that Africa is a highly important region for Bangladesh from a diplomatic perspective.

On Bangladeshi vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz, she said all ships, including MV Joyjatra, would safely navigate the route.