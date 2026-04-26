Fuel rationing withdrawn for emergency services: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said fuel restrictions or rationing imposed on police and other emergency service agencies have already been withdrawn.

He told parliament that the decision was implemented two days ago to help maintain law and order and ensure uninterrupted public movement.

The prime minister made the remarks on Sunday in the National Parliament while responding to a point of order raised by Cumilla-6 lawmaker Monirul Haque Chowdhury.

The issue was raised in connection with the killing of a customs official in Cumilla and concerns that reduced police patrols were linked to the ongoing fuel shortage and rationing measures.

Taking the floor, Tarique said the concerns expressed by the member of parliament had already been addressed.

“The issue raised by the honourable member has already been addressed. The embargo that was in place on police and emergency forces — including police, ambulances and the fire service — has been lifted,” he said.

“We took this decision two days ago and the matter has been clarified. I hope this problem will not occur again,” the prime minister added.