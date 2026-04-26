Govt committed to jute sector growth to meet rising global demand: Muktadir

Minister for Textiles and Jute Khandakar Abdul Muktadir has said the government is committed to the development of the jute sector to meet growing global demand.

In view of this, he said the government has taken initiative for jute product diversification, technological modernisation, skills development and export market expansion.

The Minister said this while replying to a scripted question from ruling party lawmaker Mohammed Enamul Hoque (Ctg-12) in the parliament with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.

The minister said the perception that jute and jute goods have lost their past glory is not fully consistent with reality. Global demand for natural and biodegradable fibres like jute has been increasing steadily amid rising emphasis on environmental protection and sustainable development, he said.

Muktadir said jute is gaining renewed importance as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic, creating new opportunities for Bangladesh in international markets as one of the leading jute-producing countries.

He said local jute mills are working to meet both domestic and export demand within their existing capacities.

To expand domestic use, Muktadir said the government has been implementing the Mandatory Jute Packaging Act, 2010, which has significantly increased the use of jute packaging for specific commodities, thereby boosting internal demand.

“The government is extending policy support to enhance production capacity, ensure quality improvement and promote diversification of jute products,” he said.

“Regular consultations are being held with stakeholders, including the Bangladesh Jute Mills Association and the Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association, to identify challenges and opportunities and to take necessary measures accordingly,” he added.

The Minister further said initiatives have been taken to update the Jute Act, 2017 and the National Jute Policy, 2018 in line with evolving global market dynamics and technological advancements, aiming to make the sector more competitive and sustainable.