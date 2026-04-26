Eight more children die of measles, symptoms in 24hrs

Eight more children died in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning—seven from measles-related symptoms and one from a confirmed measles case.

In addition, Bangladesh recorded 1,421 new suspected measles cases and 143 confirmed cases in a 24-hour span, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) health bulletin.

The DGHS said that since 15 March, the total number of confirmed measles cases has stood at 4,603, while suspected cases have reached 32,028.

During the same period, 43 people have died from confirmed measles, while 216 deaths were reported among suspected cases.

Besides, a total of 17,955 patients have recovered so far, the DGHS said.