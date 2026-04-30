EU delegation meets PM’s foreign affairs adviser

Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Erik Kurzweil paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka’s Tejgaon on Thursday (30 April).

During the talks, the two sides discussed Bangladesh-EU bilateral relations, trade and investment, development cooperation, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed keen interest in further deepening engagement and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

They also discussed enhancing the Bangladesh-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement and reviewed Bangladesh’s recent political developments.

The Adviser emphasised the importance of making Bangladesh-EU relations more effective and forward-looking.

The EU praised Bangladesh’s development progress and assured continued support in the coming years.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller was also present at the meeting.