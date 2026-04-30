Religion should not be used for political gain: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said the government does not want to use religion for political purposes.

“We do not want to engage in politics using religion for political gain, and we have not done so in the past either,” he said.

He made the remarks in a written statement on Thursday after exchanging greetings with leaders of the Buddhist community at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Deputy Press Secretary Sujauuddoula Sujon Mahmud confirmed the matter.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the prime minister extended greetings to Buddhists in Bangladesh and around the world. Leaders of the Buddhist community presented him with a commemorative crest and a replica of a Buddha statue.

The prime minister said there are many religions in the world, each with numerous followers, and all religions call for the welfare of humanity while prescribing certain rules and principles.

Highlighting Buddhist teachings, he referred to Gautama Buddha, who introduced the Five Precepts for his followers—abstaining from killing, stealing, sexual misconduct, lying, and intoxicants. He noted that love, non-violence, and compassion for all beings are also central to Buddhism.

He added that these principles are important for everyone and said that alongside state laws, if citizens properly follow their respective religious teachings, it would be possible to build a humane state and society.

Describing “Bangladeshi nationalism” as a key political philosophy of the current government, he said no one should consider themselves a minority. “The state belongs to all of us. Our identity is that we are all Bangladeshis,” he added.