PM joins discussion meeting Ziaur Rahman’s 45th death anniversary

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman attended a discussion meeting as the chief guest on Sunday to commemorate the 45th death anniversary of martyred President Ziaur Rahman, who was remembered as the proclaimer of the country’s independence, the introducer of multi-party democracy, and an architect of modern Bangladesh.

The discussion was organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The event was presided over by LGRD Minister and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The programme began on Sunday afternoon at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium in the capital’s Farmgate, where party leaders, activists, and supporters gathered to pay tribute to the late President and reflect on his political legacy.