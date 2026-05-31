Son on track for WC with double in 5-0 win

Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a double as South Korea warmed up for the World Cup by hammering Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in a friendly on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has faced growing questions about his faltering form after scoring only twice for his club Los Angeles FC this season.

His last goal for South Korea came in a friendly against Bolivia in November, 2025.

But the captain was back on target as South Korea cruised past the Caribbean team at their training camp in Salt Lake City, Utah, with fellow striker Cho Gue-sung also hitting a double.

South Korea will face the Czech Republic, South Africa and co-hosts Mexico in Group A and begin their campaign against the Czechs in Guadalajara on 11 June.

Son gave his team the lead five minutes before half-time, turning home a low cross in the penalty box.

He doubled their tally minutes later from the penalty spot, drilling the ball into the corner of the net.

It took his international tally to 56 goals in 144 games, two short of Cha Bum-kun’s South Korea record.