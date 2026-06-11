FIFA president Infantino congratulates Kings on historic treble

Bashundhara Kings have drawn profound inspiration from FIFA President Gianni Infantino after reclaiming the Bangladesh Football League (BFL) crown and sealing a magnificent domestic treble.

The global football chief took to his verified Instagram story on Thursday to share a photograph of the newly crowned champions, acknowledging their commanding 2025-26 campaign.

“Congratulations to Bashundhara Kings on being crowned champions of the Bangladesh Football League 2025-26 season,” Infantino wrote.

For a club that has rapidly reshaped the domestic sporting landscape, this rare global recognition serves as a monumental motivational boost.

Club officials and players have embraced the message from the sport’s highest office not merely as an honour, but as a powerful catalyst to propel their future ambitions on the international stage.

Infantino’s tribute provides the perfect crescendo to a season of unrelenting dominance. Bouncing back emphatically after missing out on the league title last term, the Kings completed a clean sweep of domestic silverware by adding the Challenge Cup and the Federation Cup to their BFL triumph.

Founded with lofty ambitions in 2013, Bashundhara Kings have engineered an unprecedented era of success in Bangladeshi football.

Since stunning the establishment by winning the top-flight title in their debut 2018-19 season on professional League, they have transformed local club culture, underpinned by elite rosters and their own bespoke venue, the Kings Arena.

Their latest campaign brings their tally to an astonishing six league titles in just seven seasons a level of supremacy previously unseen in the country’s footballing history.

By replicating the historic treble they first achieved in the 2023-24 season, the Kings have firmly cemented an impregnable domestic dynasty, using the applause of the global hierarchy to fuel their continued rise.