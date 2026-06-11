FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies set across 3 host nations

For the first time in the 96-year history of the FIFA World Cup, the tournament is being jointly hosted by three countries—Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Each host nation will stage its own opening ceremony, marking a unique beginning to the global football spectacle.

The opening events will take place in Mexico City, Toronto, and Los Angeles, bringing the World Cup spotlight to three different nations. Although all three ceremonies will illuminate the football world, they will not be held simultaneously.

The first opening ceremony will take place at Mexico City’s iconic Azteca Stadium. Hosts Mexico will face South Africa in the tournament’s opening match at 1am Bangladesh time. Similar to the 2010 World Cup, the ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kick-off, starting at 11pm. Bangladesh time.

Canada’s opening ceremony will be held the following night. At Toronto Stadium, hosts Canada will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at 1am Bangladesh time. The ceremony will begin at 11:30pm Bangladesh time and officially launch the World Cup festivities in Canada.

The United States will hold its opening ceremony on Saturday at 5:30am Bangladesh time. The hosts will then face Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium at 7am.

Since Shakira’s unforgettable performance of “Waka Waka” at the 2010 World Cup opening ceremony, global interest in tournament curtain-raisers has grown significantly. While the late music legend Diana Ross generated considerable excitement with her memorable penalty kick performance at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, many football fans still remember the magic Shakira created 16 years ago.

The Mexico City ceremony will showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage through indigenous performers, traditional folk presentations, and the iconic paper art known as “Papel Picado.” Shakira is set to perform the tournament’s official song, “Dai Dai” (“Let’s Go”), alongside Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

To celebrate the opening day of the World Cup, Mexican Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a public holiday, ordered schools to remain closed, and instructed government employees to work from home.

The Mexico City ceremony is expected to last between 16 and 17 minutes, while the events in Toronto and Los Angeles are likely to run for around 13 minutes each.

Toronto’s ceremony will begin with a countdown sequence highlighting some of Canada’s most memorable national achievements. Performers will include Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Eliana, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sunjoy (of Bangladeshi origin), Vegedream, and William Prince.

The Los Angeles opening ceremony will feature large-scale visual productions and immersive storytelling. International stars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Lisa, Rema, and Tyler are expected to headline the show, promising a spectacular celebration before the tournament gets underway.