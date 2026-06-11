Finance Minister enters parliament with black briefcase

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury entered the National Parliament on Thursday carrying a black briefcase, replacing the customary red one traditionally used for the budget presentation.

He arrived in the House at 3pm to present the proposed national budget for the 2026–27 financial year.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman joined the session along with the Finance Minister as they attended the parliamentary sitting.

Earlier, a special meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the proposed budget for the upcoming financial year.