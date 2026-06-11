New operating hours set for shopping malls

Shops, markets and shopping malls across Bangladesh will be allowed to remain open until 9:00pm from Thursday under revised operating hours announced by the government, according to the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association.

The association’s President Md Helal Uddin said the decision was communicated by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

“The minister has informed us that, effective from today, markets, shopping centres and retail shops will be allowed to operate from 11:00am until 9:00pm,” Helal Uddin told reporters.

He welcomed the decision and thanked Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the energy minister for extending business hours.

The move marks a relaxation of the previous schedule under which shops and commercial establishments were required to close at 7:00pm following the end of holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Ahead of the Eid holiday, the Power Division had permitted shops and shopping malls to remain open until 10:00pm to facilitate increased consumer activity and holiday shopping. However, normal restrictions were reinstated after the festival.

Business owners are expected to benefit from the additional two hours of trading each day, which they say could help boost sales and improve customer convenience.