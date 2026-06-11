Dinesh Trivedi to arrive in Dhaka on Friday

India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Friday to take up his diplomatic assignment.

He is currently staying in Kolkata and will travel to Dhaka by road via the Petrapole-Benapole border, diplomatic sources said.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Mrinal Trivedi, the sources added.

Dinesh Trivedi, a former Indian railway minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was formally appointed as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh in late April.