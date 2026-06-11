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Cancer, critical patients to get Tk1 lakh assistance

The government has proposed doubling financial assistance for patients suffering from cancer, kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, stroke-induced paralysis, congenital heart disease and thalassaemia, under a revised social welfare initiative.

Under the new proposal, eligible patients will receive a one-time grant of Tk100,000 per year, up from Tk50,000, to help cover treatment costs for these life-threatening conditions.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury made the announcement in Parliament on Thursday afternoon while presenting the proposed 2026–27 financial year budget.

In the fiscal year 2026–27, a total allocation of Tk14,43,380 crore has been proposed for the social security sector, compared with Tk12,67,310 crore in the revised budget for FY2025–26.