President authenticates national budget for FY27

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday authenticated the national budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) and the revised budget for fiscal year 2025-26 prior to their presentation before the Jatiya Sangsad by Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The head of state authenticated the budget documents at his office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban around 2:45pm which was earlier approved by the cabinet in a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The proposed national budget for FY27 has a total outlay of Tk9.38 lakh crore, the largest in the country’s history.

Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Planning Zonayed Saki, Finance Division Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Secretary of the Internal Resources Division (IRD) Md Abdur Rahman Khan and secretaries concerned to the president and other senior officials were present on the occasion, said a parliament source.

This is the country’s 55th national budget and the first budget of the incumbent BNP government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The FY27 budget is also the maiden budget of Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, a standing committee member of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

According to Finance Division officials, the budget has been prepared under the theme, “Economic Democratization and Deregulation: Bangladesh’s Journey Towards a Trillion-Dollar Economy”.

This will be the first budget presented by a BNP government since the FY2006-07 budget, which was placed by the then finance minister M Saifur Rahman.

The president also exchanged greetings with officials and employees of the Jatiya Sangsad.