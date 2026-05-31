Tourism support center be launched to boost Sylhet’s tourism: Ariful

Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury today said an initiative will soon be taken to establish a tourism support center to boost tourism in Sylhet.

“Jaintiapur, Gowainghat, and Companiganj areas of Sylhet have immense tourism potential. We want to introduce a tourism support center to boost tourism,” he told an Eid reunion at Jaintiapur Upazila Parishad.

Ariful, also minister for expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment and Sylhet-4 MP, announced plans to transform the historic Rajbari (Royal Palace) of Jaintiapur into a museum.

He said opportunities for technical and vocational training would be expanded to make students of local Qawmi madrasas more employment-oriented.

The minister said greater emphasis would be placed on increasing sports and recreational facilities in schools, colleges, and madrasas for students.

Regarding overseas job seekers, a dedicated technical training center will be established exclusively for intending migrant workers.

He asked upazila administration and law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to remove illegal structures and strengthen anti-drug operations in order to maintain discipline and order in the area.

UNO Sunanda Roy chaired the programme while Assistant Commissioner (Land) Poly Rani Deb, General Secretary of Jaintiapur Upazila BNP Abdul Hafiz, and various political and social leaders were present.

Later, the minister visited several tourist attractions in Jaintiapur.