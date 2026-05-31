Jungle Salimpur will no longer be a sanctuary for terrorists: Home minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has vowed to eliminate the presence of criminal and terrorist groups from Jungle Salimpur and surrounding hilly areas in Chattogram through coordinated security operations.

Speaking to journalists after visiting Jungle Salimpur on Sunday (31 May), the minister said the area would no longer be allowed to serve as a sanctuary for isolated militant groups.

He added that intelligence reports indicated the presence of criminals in nearby hilly regions, including Betua and Tea Garden areas, and that planned joint operations would be carried out to evict them.

He further said that the government has plans to build a prison and facilities for various agencies on state-owned land in Jungle Salimpur. “I assure everyone that no ordinary residents will be evicted from the area; only the hideouts of criminals and militants will be dismantled,” he added.

Salahuddin said the government was prioritising the fight against four major crimes nationwide—narcotics, terrorism, gambling and extortion—through coordinated and targeted enforcement drives.

He acknowledged that outdated laws were hindering effective action, citing the limitations of the Gambling Act of 1867 in addressing modern online and offline betting activities. The government is preparing new legislation, which it hopes to place before Parliament in its next session.

The minister also announced plans to amend narcotics laws and establish special tribunals to expedite thousands of pending drug-related cases.

He further called for legal reforms to address the growing threat of juvenile gangs, warning that loopholes in existing laws were being exploited by young offenders involved in serious crimes.

Senior government, police, BGB, RAB and local administration officials were present during the visit.