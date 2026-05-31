Return rush to Dhaka gathers pace as Eid holidays end

The return rush to Dhaka has begun as the Eid holidays draw to a close and many offices prepare to resume full operations from tomorrow.

Passenger-packed buses from various districts continued to arrive one after another, while many people were returning to the city by train.

A moderate crowd of returnees was seen at major entry points to the capital, particularly in the Jatrabari, Kamalapur, Gabtoli and Sayedabad areas.

This year, all government and a number of private-sector employees received a seven-day holiday from May 25 to 31.

Police officials and transport employees said heavy traffic on roads leading to Dhaka would likely be seen within the next couple of days when garment workers begin returning.

Ahmed Forkan, a government employee from Cumilla, said he arrived in Dhaka today as his office will reopen tomorrow.

At Kamalapur Railway Station, passengers arrived on trains from across the country throughout the day, although the influx remained manageable and no significant crowding was seen. Some passengers, however, said trains were arriving behind schedule.

Vehicle movement on roads in Dhaka has been increasing. Alongside public transport, the number of private vehicles on city roads has also risen. However, no traffic congestion or long queues at traffic signals were observed.

Officials believe traffic pressure will remain relatively light over the next three to four days.

At several intersections, vehicles were seen largely complying with traffic signals under the watch of AI-powered surveillance cameras.

Unlike in the past, when motorists often ignored red lights and drove haphazardly, the city’s roads appeared noticeably more orderly, reflecting the impact of the AI-based traffic monitoring system.