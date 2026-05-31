Female tourist harassed by local youths at Sylhet tea garden; 3 detained

A female tourist was allegedly harassed by a group of local youths while visiting a tea garden in Sylhet, widely known as Bangladesh’s tea capital. The incident gained widespread attention after the woman livestreamed the ordeal on social media, prompting public outrage.

Reports later emerged that three of the accused had been detained by local residents following the viral spread of the video.

The incident took place at Ali Bahar Tea Garden in the Goyabari area of Sylhet. In a video that circulated widely on social media on Saturday, the woman is seen alleging that she was being harassed while touring the tea garden.

The footage shows several teenage boys and young men following her as she records the video on her mobile phone. According to the tourist, a group of local youths were teasing her and engaging in inappropriate behavior. At one point, she is heard asking them, “Have you never seen a woman before?” In response, some of the youths laugh. One of them poses in front of the camera, while another is seen smoking and lingering around her.

The woman claimed that despite her attempts to explain the situation and ask them to leave, the accused continued to follow her. She also alleged that although several bystanders witnessed the incident, no one stepped forward to help or intervene.

The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and concern. Many users called on the authorities to take effective measures to ensure the safety of women in tourist destinations.

Following the public backlash, reports emerged on Saturday night that three of the accused had been detained by local residents and brought to the Goyabari area. Their parents were also present. Several videos related to the detention have since circulated on social media. In one of the videos, the three teenagers are seen folding their hands and apologizing for their actions.

However, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport Police Station Shahidur Rahman said police were trying to identify and detain those involved. He added that law enforcement had not received any information regarding the detention of suspects by local residents.

Sylhet’s tea gardens attract thousands of visitors from across the country every year. The latest incident has reignited concerns over tourist safety, particularly the security of female visitors, and raised questions about responsible behavior by locals in popular tourist areas.