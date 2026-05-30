PM calls upon party leaders, activists to stand by poor

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday called upon party leaders and activists to stand by poor and helpless people and extend support to them from their respective positions.

“I would like to appeal to you all to try, not only through the party but also individually, to stand by helpless people whenever possible. This is the lesson of Shaheed Zia,” he said.

Tarique Rahman made the call while distributing clothes and dry food items among destitute people at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office as part of programmes marking the 45th death anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman.

He also called upon everyone to pledge that, from their respective positions and according to their abilities, they will make efforts to extend a helping hand to the helpless and disadvantaged people. “Let this be our hope and our achievement on this day.”

“Today is the 45th death anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman. Those of you who have long been associated with the party know that since his martyrdom, we have tried to stand beside helpless people on this day. We have made every possible effort to support those who are facing hardship and difficulties in different places,” the Prime Minister added.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Joint Secretary General Habib Un-Nabi-Khan Sohel and other senior leaders were present at the programme.

Keep Dhaka Clean

Earlier, while speaking at a similar programme at the Jor Pukur ground in Khilgaon, the Prime Minister stressed the need to keep the capital clean.

“I have travelled through many areas of Dhaka South and inspected them personally. I drove around to see the situation on the ground. It is not only sacrificial waste; I also looked at how other types of waste are being cleaned and managed,” he said.

Tarique Rahman said the residents of Dhaka and citizens of Bangladesh need to recognise that it is their country, their city, and their responsibility.

He said city corporations have their duties, and conservancy workers are carrying out their work, cleaning the city.

“But as citizens of this city, each of us has a responsibility to generate as little waste as possible. If we do that, the city will remain clean,” the Prime Minister said.

He said a clean city will make life easier for residents and improve the overall environment. “It will also help sanitation workers keep the city cleaner and better managed.”

Recalling Ziaur Rahman’s legacy, Tarique Rahman said BNP leaders and activists have traditionally used the anniversary to support poor and disadvantaged people.

“Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman taught us to stand by the poor. He showed us how to build the country through work and service,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government is working to improve people’s living standards through employment generation, education opportunities and other development programmes.

He also called on the affluent section of society to come forward and contribute to social welfare. “If well-off citizens come forward in the same way, we will be able to bring positive changes to the lives of our people and the future of the country much faster.”

Tarique Rahman said Ziaur Rahman initiated a politics aimed at changing the fate of both the country and its people.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, the people of Bangladesh entrusted the BNP with the responsibility of governing the country in the February 12 election. The source of all power of BNP is the people,” he said.

“If we continue to receive the cooperation, support and trust of the people, InshaAllah, the government will be able to bring positive change to the lives of the country’s people,” the Prime Minister added.