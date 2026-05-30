Over 50 hurt while slaughtering sacrificial animals in Sylhet

At least 50 people were injured while slaughtering sacrificial animals in different parts of Sylhet on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Among the injured, 20 were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, while the others returned home after receiving primary treatment.

Hospital authorities said the injured people received treatment at the hospital’s emergency department between 7:30pm and 8:30pm on Thursday.

Anwar Zaman, in-charge of the hospital outpost, said around 50 people from different areas of Sylhet were injured while slaughtering sacrificial animals.

“Thirty people returned home after receiving primary treatment, while the remaining 20 were admitted to different wards of the hospital,” he said.

According to the hospital’s Casualty Unit, most of the injuries were caused by careless use of knives and sharp tools during slaughtering.

Some people were also injured after being kicked or gored by cattle.

People concerned said lack of experience and poor handling were the main reasons behind the accidents, as many of the injured were not professional butchers.