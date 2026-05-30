Liverpool fire head coach Arne Slot

Liverpool fired manager Arne Slot on Saturday at the end of his second season in charge, and a year after leading the team to the Premier League title.

Fenway Sports Group, the club’s American ownership, said it made a “difficult” decision after Liverpool finished fifth in a disappointing title defense.

“We have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward,” the ownership said in a statement. “Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.”