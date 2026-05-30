Verdict expected in Vienna trial over plot to attack Taylor Swift concert

A court in Austria is set to deliver its verdict on Thursday in the trial of a man who admitted planning an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna nearly two years ago.

Although the plot was stopped in time, authorities had canceled Swift’s three scheduled shows in August 2024 as a safety measure.

The accused, a 21-year-old Austrian identified as Beran A. under local privacy laws, is facing charges including terrorism and involvement in a terrorist group.

His lawyer said he admitted in court last month to charges linked to the concert attack. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say he planned to target crowds outside the Ernst Happel Stadium using knives or homemade explosives. Thousands of fans had traveled to Vienna for the shows, part of the singer’s highly popular Eras Tour. Following the cancellations, many fans gathered in the city centre to support each other.

Beran A. is being tried alongside another suspect, Arda K., while a third man linked to the case is being held in Saudi Arabia.

Investigators say the group had also planned coordinated attacks in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates during Ramadan 2024, allegedly in the name of the Islamic State group.

However, only Beran A. has been charged in connection with the Vienna concert plot. He has denied involvement in the wider plan for simultaneous attacks.

The court is expected to hear final arguments and expert opinions before announcing the verdict, though it is not yet clear how long the process will take.