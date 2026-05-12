Alia Bhatt stuns in monochrome outfit as she arrives at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, turning heads with a sleek monochrome outfit.

For her arrival, Bhatt opted for a tailored blazer featuring puffed shoulders and a cinched waist, paired with matching slim-fit trousers. She completed the look with accessories from Gucci.

The actress, who made a notable debut at the festival in 2025, is expected to walk the red carpet again this year. She will also attend the opening ceremony on May 12 as India’s global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

Bhatt was earlier seen departing from Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, heading to the French Riviera for the prestigious event.