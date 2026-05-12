PM Tarique Rahman opens workshop on higher education at DU

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day national workshop aimed at transforming Bangladesh’s higher education system into a more modern, inclusive and sustainable one.

The workshop, titled “Transforming Higher Education in Bangladesh: Roadmap to Sustainable Excellence,” began at 10am at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University.

The programme began with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by readings from other religious scriptures.

A one-minute silence was also observed in honour of the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising.

Arranged by the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, the inaugural session was presided over by its Chairman Prof Dr Mamun Ahmed.

Prof Dr Mamun Ahmed presented a crest to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on behalf of the UGC.

Education Minister Dr A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon and the Prime Minister’s Education Adviser Dr Mahdi Amin attended the event as special guests.

Policymakers, UGC members, vice-chancellors of public and private universities, teachers, researchers, MPs, diplomats, industry representatives and other stakeholders have taken part in the workshop.

According to the UGC, recommendations from the workshop will help formulate a practical policy roadmap for improving the higher education in Bangladesh.

The UGC chairman said the workshop is expected to play an important role in enhancing the quality of higher education and developing internationally competitive skilled human resources.

The commission will also support the government in shaping future plans and policy directions for the higher education sector, he said.

Five technical sessions will be held following the inaugural ceremony.

Discussions will focus on graduate employability, soft skills and demand-driven education; industry-academia collaboration and global competitiveness; digital transformation, digital literacy and integration of artificial intelligence; faculty development, research excellence and internationalisation; and governance, quality assurance and institutional reform.