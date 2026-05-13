Alia Bhatt turns heads at Cannes red carpet

Indian actor Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, captivating photographers and festival-goers in an elegant gown that blended classic glamour with understated sophistication.

The floor-length dress featured a sleek, body-skimming silhouette with a dramatic curved plunge at the centre, giving the ensemble a sculpted corset-inspired look.

She appeared in a custom Tamara Ralph Haute Couture ensemble — a vivid coral silk crepe marocain corseted column gown. The design featured a sculpted bodice, a structured neckline, and a striking plunging cutout accent. The outfit was complemented by a flowing silk voile train and finished with rare Golconda Rose jewellery.

Her loose wavy hairstyle complemented the soft and feminine aesthetic of the outfit. At one point on the red carpet, the actor greeted photographers and onlookers with folded hands and a smile, drawing warm reactions from the crowd.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is being held from May 12 to May 23 in the French Riviera city of Cannes, bringing together filmmakers, actors, producers and critics from around the world. This year’s festival jury is headed by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, with members including Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao and Ruth Negga.

The festival opened on May 12 with celebrations honouring filmmaker Peter Jackson, who received an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement. The Cannes red carpet this year has once again become a showcase for international cinema, fashion and celebrity culture, with stars from Hollywood, Europe and Asia arriving for premieres and screenings across the 11-day event.