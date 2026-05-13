Australia name squad for Women’s T20WC

Fast bowler Darcie Brown was a surprise omission from Australia’s 15-player squad named Wednesday for next month’s T20 World Cup in England.

The squad will be captained by experienced all-rounder Sophie Molineux in the first World Cup since the retirement of Australia great Alyssa Healy, with Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath as deputies.

“Darcie Brown was unlucky to miss out but the decision was based on the conditions we’re expecting and the make-up of the side,” selector Shawn Flegler said.

“These squads are never easy to select but we’re confident with the balance and stability we’ve got across the group.”

Left-arm fast bowler Lucy Hamilton comes in for her first World Cup in place of Brown.

“With at least six right-arm pace options in the mix and raw pace expected to be less effective, we opted to go with Lucy Hamilton who offers something different as a left-arm quick,” said Flegler.

“Grace Harris comes into the side having missed the recent series against the West Indies.

“She’s a handy all-round option and someone who can take the game away from an opposition.”

New Zealand were shock winners in 2024 but did so without having to face Australia or England, the world’s two top-ranked T20 teams.

The tournament takes place in England beginning on June 12. The final is at Lord’s in London on July 5.

Australia are in Group A with South Africa, India, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Pakistan.

Australia open their campaign against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 13.

SQUAD: Sophie Molineux (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.