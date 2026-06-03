Bangladesh to host men’s SAFF Championship in November

Bangladesh will host the 2026 edition of the men’s SAFF Championship in Dhaka from November 4 to 17, South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) confirmed on Wednesday.

The official announcement was made during a press conference at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, India, says the UNB.

The regional marquee tournament was originally scheduled for September.

However, scheduling conflicts arose due to India’s prior commitments in the ASEAN Cup during that window.

It will be the fourth time that Bangladesh is hosting the event.

Bangladesh hosted the SAFF men’s football event for the first time in 2003, and the event returned to Bangladesh for the second time in 2009. The last time Bangladesh hosted this event was in 2018.