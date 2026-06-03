New Zealand confirm schedule for Bangladesh Women’s tour in December

New Zealand Cricket has announced the itinerary for Bangladesh Women’s white-ball tour of New Zealand on Wednesday, set to take place in December.

The White Ferns will host Bangladesh for a six-match series comprising three Women’s T20 Internationals and three Women’s One Day Internationals, marking their only home assignment of the season.

New Zealand were initially due to tour Australia in early 2027. However, following the rescheduling of the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka to February 2027, that series has been postponed to a later date.

The tour will begin with the WT20I series. The opening two matches are scheduled to be played in Nelson on 10 and 12 December, while the third and final T20I will take place in Wellington on 15 December.

Wellington will also host the first WODI on 18 December before the series moves to Mount Maunganui for the remaining two fixtures on 21 and 23 December.

Bangladesh Women last toured New Zealand in 2022, where they suffered a 3-0 defeat in the WT20I series and lost the WODI series 1-0.

Bangladesh Women’s Tour of New Zealand

1st T20I – 10 December, Nelson

2nd T20I – 12 December, Nelson

3rd T20I – 15 December, Wellington

1st ODI – 18 December, Wellington

2nd ODI – 21 December, Mount Maunganui

3rd ODI – 23 December, Mount Maunganui