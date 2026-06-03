The first-ever ‘Camden Pitha Mela 2026’ was held

Bangla Mirror desk : The colourful ‘Camden Pitha Mela 2026’ was held for the first time on Sunday, May 31, at Thanet Hall, Harvat Street, Camden Borough, London, under the initiative of the Bengali Arts and Cultural Society, with the aim of spreading Bengali culture and heritage abroad. The day-long event was held in a festive atmosphere with the participation of a large number of expatriate Bangladeshis.

The event was attended by special guests including Camden Mayor Councillor Patricia Lehman, Councillor Kemi Atolagbe, Anupam News Editor Muhib Uddin Chowdhury and television presenter Hena Begum. The guests praised such initiatives to preserve Bengali culture and heritage abroad.

The fair, which ran from 12 noon to 6 pm, featured stalls selling various traditional pithas, sandesh and other delicious food. Along with this, stalls selling clothes and various other items were also crowded with visitors.

Local artists from the UK performed music during the cultural part of the fair. In addition, there were special arrangements for face painting and henna painting for children and teenagers. An attractive raffle draw was held at the end of the day-long event.

Humayun Kabir, Ahbab Hossain and Bashir Ahmed were among the organizers of the fair. They said that the event was organized with the aim of showcasing the diversity of Bengali culture, traditions and food to the new generation abroad and promoting mutual harmony and camaraderie within the community. For the first time, a colorful pitha fair and cultural program was held in Camden.

The organizers hope that the Camden Pitha Mela will be organized on a larger scale and with the participation of a larger number of people in the future.