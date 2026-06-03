Electricity prices hiked

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has announced a significant increase in electricity tariffs at both wholesale and consumer levels, with the new rates taking effect from 1 June.

At a press briefing held on Wednesday (3 June) at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka, BERC said the wholesale electricity tariff has been raised by 19.85 percent. The wholesale tariff has been increased from Tk7.00 to Tk8.39 per unit, marking an increase of Tk1.39 per unit.

At the consumer level, electricity prices have risen by an average of 16.68 percent. The retail tariff has been increased from Tk9.11 to Tk10.63 per unit, marking a rise of Tk1.52.

The announcement follows a two-day public hearing held on 20 and 21 May, during which the country’s six power distribution companies proposed tariff hikes ranging from Tk0.85 to Tk2.05 per unit.

BERC said the revised tariffs were approved after reviewing the proposals and considering the financial requirements of the power sector.