Govt to bring all English-medium schools under uniform policy: Bobby Hajjaj

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj said on Wednesday all English-medium schools in the country will be brought under a single set of guidelines.

The initiative aims to ensure quality teaching standards, academic excellence, student safety, accountability, and alignment with national interests.

He made the remarks while visiting the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka in a student exhibition.

“The government is working to establish a unified and accountable education framework to ensure quality education for all students,” he said.

“We want to build an education system where students do not only achieve good exam results but also learn to think critically, innovate, and develop leadership skills.”

Bobby Hajjaj said the students of today will lead tomorrow’s Bangladesh. Therefore, equipping them with global competencies, values, and creativity is one of our key priorities.”

He further added that the government envisions an inclusive education system where students from Bangla medium, English version, and English medium streams alike have equal opportunities to develop national values, civic responsibility, and internationally competitive skills.