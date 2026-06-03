Japanese delegation meets Prime Minister

A delegation from Mitsui & Co, one of Japan’s largest trading and investment companies, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday.

The meeting was at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Cabinet Division at Bangladesh Secretariat.

Mitsui & Co operates globally across sectors including logistics, infrastructure, metals, energy and food trade.

During the meeting, discussions were held on potential investment opportunities and expansion in sectors such as food, agriculture, energy and ICT.

The government informed the delegation that it is pursuing investment-friendly policies and will extend full cooperation to attract and expand foreign investment.

It also said steps are being taken to bring various government services under a “one-stop service” framework to simplify business operations and approval procedures for investors, enabling faster and smoother investment processes.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Finance and Planning Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shakirul Islam Khan, and Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Majumder were present at the meeting.

The Mitsui delegation was led by Makoto Sato, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President for Asia Pacific.

Other members included Takonobu Murayama, Chief Strategy Officer of the Asia Pacific Business Unit, Kenichiro Kawamoto, Country Chairperson of Mitsui Bangladesh, and Md Moniruzzaman, Deputy General Manager of the Dhaka branch.