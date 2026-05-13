Delicious watermelon drinks and salads to cool your summer

The summer superstar, watermelon, is known for its natural sweetness. With a little creativity, it can easily be transformed into light, satisfying drinks and dishes. In this collection, you will find two easy drink recipes, a smooth sorbet, and a refreshing salad, all designed to bring out the best of watermelon on warm, sunny days.

SPICY WATERMELON PUNCH

Ingredients

500g watermelon cubes (seedless, chilled)

1 tsp lime juice

½ tsp rock salt

½ inch fresh ginger piece

6-8 fresh mint leaves

¼ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 small green chilli

Sugar (optional)

Method

To prepare your drink, start by adding the watermelon cubes to the blender. Next, include all the other ingredients. Be sure to remove the seeds from the green chilli. This will add a fresh aroma to the drink without making it too spicy. If the watermelon is sweet enough for your taste, you can skip the sugar. There is no need to add water, as watermelon is high in water content. Blend all the ingredients until the mixture reaches a smooth, pourable consistency. Finally, garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.

WATERMELON COCO CLOUD

Ingredients

500g watermelon cubes (seedless, frozen)

1 cup thick coconut milk

1½ tbsp fresh lime juice

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp lime zest (optional)

For the sugar syrup —

In a small pan, combine water and sugar, ensuring both are equal parts. Heat gently while stirring until the sugar completely dissolves. Avoid boiling the mixture, and remove the pan from the heat before it changes colour. Allow it to cool completely.

Method

Blend the frozen watermelon cubes, coconut milk, and lime juice until the mixture reaches a velvety texture. Add the cooled sugar syrup and blend briefly again. Pour the mixture into a shallow freezer-safe tray and freeze for 1 hour. Afterwards, remove it from the freezer and blend again to break up any ice crystals, then return it to the freezer. Freeze for an additional 4 hours. Serve it topped with a sprinkle of lime zest.