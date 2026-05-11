5 ‘affordable’ superfoods to keep you cool this summer

When the summer heat peaks, keeping your body energised, hydrated, and protected becomes a top priority. While the word ‘superfood’ often conjures up expensive, exotic items found only in speciality health food stores, some of the most potent nutritional powerhouses are actually budget-friendly staples available at any local market.

Here are five affordable, locally accessible superfoods to help you stay cool, healthy, and energised this season.

Watermelon

Composed of about 92% water, watermelon is unmatched at preventing dehydration and heat exhaustion. The scorching sun increases oxidative stress on the skin. Still, watermelon contains high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect skin cells from UV damage. Rich in vitamins A, C, and B6, as well as potassium, which helps maintain electrolyte balance when you sweat.

This fruit is ‘inexpensive’ when purchased whole during its peak summer season. One can have sliced fresh, blend it into a refreshing pulp-rich juice, or dice it with mint and a pinch of salt for a savoury summer salad.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers possess natural cooling properties that help regulate body temperature. High temperatures often lead to sluggish digestion and bloating; the high water and fibre content in cucumbers keep the digestive tract moving smoothly.

They provide a solid dose of vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium.

They can be eaten raw as a crunchy snack, sliced into everyday green salads, blended into cold soups, or infused into pitchers of drinking water for a refreshing spa-like beverage.

Plain Yoghurt

To reduce summer heat, one can compromise the digestive ecosystem, making oneself prone to stomach upsets. Yoghurt is a fermented food rich in live probiotics (good bacteria) that support gut health, boost immunity, and soothe an overheated stomach.

It is an excellent source of high-quality animal protein, calcium, phosphorus, and B vitamins (particularly B12 and riboflavin)

Standard plain yoghurt can be consumed plain, whipped with water and roasted cumin into a traditional cooling buttermilk, or mixed with fresh summer berries.

Spinach and regional leafy greens

Heavy, calorie-dense meals can leave you feeling fatigued in the summer. Leafy greens provide a wealth of micronutrients without taxing your digestive system, and help combat midday lethargy.

It is a goldmine of iron, calcium, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, and K. Iron is crucial for maintaining energy levels. In contrast, magnesium supports muscle and nerve function. One can use them raw as a base for light summer bowls, or toss them into morning fruit smoothies for a nutrient boost.

Tomatoes

Just like watermelon, tomatoes are packed with lycopene, which acts as an internal shield against sun-induced skin ageing. Their high water content helps with daily fluid intake, and their natural acidity stimulates appetite on humid days.

Tomatoes are loaded with vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. Cooking them slightly actually increases the bioavailability of lycopene.

Tomatoes can be used in countless ways. Enjoy them fresh in sandwiches, blend them into homemade salsas, or lightly stew them into light summer broths and pasta sauces.

If you use them in salads, juices, or curry, these common foods are good for our health.