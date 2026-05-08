How Bangladeshi parents are adopting modern child-rearing styles

As the internet is making its mark across the globe, a new type of parenting style has already emerged among younger parents who use social media.

The way social media has spread around the world means parenting style in Bangladesh is now travelling faster than your internet connection. From YouTube shorts to WhatsApp groups, Bangladeshi parents are redefining how they raise their children.

In our country, where elders and old traditions guide how parenting should be, social media has reshaped and gained greater influence over decision-making, habits, advice, guidance, and validation.

Traditional parenting discussions involved our grandparents and community members in a circle, offering advice on raising a child. These ‘informal chats’ were built on experience and shared culture. But now, the circle has expanded to digital platforms, where modern parents seek advice, share their problems, and expand their knowledge within minutes. Thanks to communities and apps for parents, where they get tips and tricks every single day, connecting, and the chance to clear up any doubts.

While some are exchanging information in these communities, some are concerned about credibility, as advice from a stranger might create confusion and hesitation rather than that of their own family members.

YouTube has become a ‘visual book’ for modern parents in Bangladesh. Making baby food, parenting podcast, DIY toys, health advice for mothers, there is nothing you can’t find.

For to-be mothers and new mothers, YouTube can be helpful for self-care, exercises, and understanding pregnancy and the postpartum stage.

For first-time mothers, lengthy videos and step-by-step instructions can help them take care of their little ones.

Rafika Toma, a mother of a 6-year-old child, has used different apps during her pregnancy. She said, “I used YouTube and pregnancy apps during this time. I searched for different problems and came across tutorials for pregnancy exercises. After my child was born, YouTube was useful for learning about burping, tummy time, and gas problems. The most important thing I learned is about the things you need to do when your child is choking.”

The image we have of community discussion is like face-to-face interaction with elders and neighbours, an exchange of advice and discussions to state opinions. This culture is repeated for generation after generation for almost every family. But now, WhatsApp groups, Facebook communities, Telegram, messenger and plenty of other apps are used by mothers as a quick ‘parenting helpline’. Md Saleh Uddin, who became a father two years ago, shared his experience of social media groups. He said, “Traditionally, we knew you have to argue or sometimes scold your child, but from those groups I got to know why discussion or spending time with your child is more important to get to know how they behave.”

“I don’t get to spend a lot of time with my child, but after returning from the office, I try to sit with a book with my child, which he loves. My wife gets some rest meanwhile.”

Mothers are joining these groups based on their preferences and stage to connect with mothers of the same or different ages.

Rafika Toma commented, “There are many groups based on child education and parenting on Facebook. These groups are very helpful in everything related to children’s education, health and mental health. Members share their experiences and exchange information. Like-minded and same-age parents can be reached through these groups.”

The older generation is not quite into technology and tries to avoid it, thinking it is useless and rubbish. They try to impose their own thinking and parenting methods generation after generation, suggesting that these are the best and most effective ways to raise a child.

Meanwhile, modern parents are stepping out of this trap and learning more about effective and effective ways of parenting. The situation might create confusion and disagreement among the elders, especially among new mothers who are trying to balance their respect for elders with modern knowledge.

“In my experience, the hack of our previous generation means giving our child a few slaps on the back if he doesn’t listen or insist. I want my child the treatment he deserves. I have seen the darkness in his eyes because of his insistence. I think giving a few slaps is not a solution. This is where a digital platform is helpful for me. I learned how to deal with him by providing alternatives, and hugging him for comfort,” Rafika Toma, her learnings about parenting from social media.

“What I have learned from social media is that I don’t force my child to do anything. Be it eating or doing anything. I try to teach her what’s appropriate and what’s not,” Khushnur Bashar Joya, a mother of a 1.5-year-old child.

In modern parenting, screen time affects both parents and children. It is important to understand how people use technology and browse apps daily. Children would rather eat or do anything, but obviously not in front of the screen. Many parents are willing to use this technique to get things done quickly, while others avoid it.

When asked about her child’s screentime, Rafika Toma shared her approach to limiting it. “Children love to follow a routine. Whether it’s TV or phone, let them watch TV for a fixed period at the same time every day.”

Despite having both positive and negative impressions of social media, parents can learn new things that help raise their child or at least let the chaos down a bit.

Apart from the traditional style of parenting, many parents are choosing these apps and communities based on their own perspective, thinking and style.

In the future, these will lead to digitally aware parents and children. But the question remains: Is parenting going to be more technology-based? Will traditional culture fade soon? The future of parenting will be like a hybrid model: a touch of technology with traditional connection. The real deal is to find a balance between convenience and upholding our tradition.