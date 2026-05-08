Pakistan Interior Minister Naqvi in Dhaka on two-day visit

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi arrived in Dhaka on a two-day official visit on Friday.

He was received at the airport by Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Home Secretary Abu Nayeem, and Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

This marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to Bangladesh since the 13th National Parliamentary Election held on 12 February. The visit is being viewed as highly significant amid growing engagement between Bangladesh and Pakistan on a range of bilateral issues in recent months.

The Pakistani minister arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Friday morning. His arrival in Dhaka was later confirmed through his official Facebook page.

According to officials, a bilateral meeting is scheduled between Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, the two sides are expected to sign an important memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at combating drug trafficking and terrorism.

Discussions are also expected to cover cooperation in tackling transnational crimes, intelligence sharing, cyber security, and strengthening collaboration in cricket.

Earlier on 5 May, the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka sent a note verbale to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting security arrangements and official protocol for the minister’s visit. The communication stated that Naqvi would arrive in Dhaka at 4:40am on Friday aboard Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-342.

He is scheduled to depart Dhaka on Saturday (9 May) at 8:10pm on flight BG-341.