Arsenal sense EPL glory as Spurs eye safety

Arsenal are firmly back in control of the Premier League title race and a win at struggling West Ham United on Sunday could all but seal the Gunners’ first English title in 22 years.

Manchester City stormed back into contention last month but a costly 3-3 draw at Everton earlier this week might ultimately prove fatal to their chances.

Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds United knowing a win, combined with dropped points for West Ham, would move them to within touching distance of safety after a tumultuous season.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action:

Arsenal belief

A major wobble from Arsenal allowed Manchester City back into the title race but consecutive league wins have lifted the mood at the north London club.

Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at a pulsating Emirates, which secured a place in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, added to the feelgood factor.

Arsenal are five points clear of City, who have a game in hand, with matches to come against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

The relegation-threatened Hammers have not beaten their London rivals at home in the league since 2019 but they are now fighting for their lives.

Arsenal great Thierry Henry, a key member of the club’s last title-winning side in 2004, fears the game at the London Stadium could be a potential banana skin.

“I always thought that City might drop points against Everton and my worry was West Ham away,” he told Sky Sports.

“So I’m going to stay in my lane and not celebrate too early because nothing is done, but I could see that happening.”

Have Spurs turned a corner?

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has warned his team are not yet safe from relegation — but seven points from three games suggest they may have turned a corner.

The Italian, who took charge at the end of March following Igor Tudor’s woeful interim spell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, played down the importance of last week’s 2-1 victory at Aston Villa, saying that nothing is decided yet.

“We can’t forget what was the situation before Wolverhampton (a 1-0 win last month),” De Zerbi told TNT Sports. “Before Wolverhampton it was a very sad situation and these memories have to stay in our head every day.”

After the Leeds game Spurs, currently 17th in the Premier League table, one point above West Ham, face Chelsea and Everton, who both still have European ambitions.

Victory for Leeds on Monday would guarantee their top-flight status, though they could already be safe if other results go their way.

Can Chelsea stop the rot?

Chelsea’s Premier League season has imploded, with six straight defeats all but ending their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Blues, under interim boss Calum McFarlane, still have a chance to end the season on a high if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final but their league form is an embarrassment.

Ninth-placed Chelsea have not won in the Premier League since early March and have scored just one goal in their past six top-flight matches — in Monday’s 3-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

The west London side face a tough assignment this weekend as they take on Liverpool, with Arne Slot’s men close to securing qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Fixtures (all Bangladesh times)

Saturday (8pm unless stated)

Liverpool v Chelsea, 5:30pm, Brighton v Wolves, Fulham v Bournemouth, Sunderland v Man Utd, Man City v Brentford, 10:30pm

Sunday (7pm unless stated)

Burnley v Villa, Palace v Everton, Forest v Newcastle, West Ham v Arsenal, 9:30pm

Tuesday

Tottenham v Leeds, 1am