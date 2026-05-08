Fuel price hike no excuse for rising commodity costs: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muqtadir has said there is no justification for increasing the prices of essential commodities by using higher fuel prices as an excuse.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after visiting the Natural Park of the Sylhet Zila Parishad on Friday.

The minister said any attempt to raise prices of daily necessities solely due to fuel price adjustments would not be acceptable.

“There is scope for government monitoring in this matter, and the market situation will remain under close supervision. No one will be spared if they try to manipulate the market,” he said.

He also claimed that the inflation triggered by the recent increase in fuel prices is temporary in nature.

According to the minister, enhancing the operational capacity of ports is crucial to reducing transportation costs for goods.

“Otherwise, it will not be possible to reduce supply chain expenses,” he added.

When asked about trade agreements with the United States, the minister said any clause found to be against Bangladesh’s national interest could be revised within the framework of the agreement itself.