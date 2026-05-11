Measles outbreak: Suspected cases hit 50,500, deaths reach 350

Bangladesh has recorded 50,500 suspected measles cases so far, with 1,341 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, the authorities said on Monday.

The country also recorded 350 deaths with measles-like symptoms, including six fatalities in a 24-hour span, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin.

The DGHS said that since 15 March, the total number of confirmed measles cases has stood at 6,937, including 118 new infections detected in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, 65 people have died from confirmed measles, while no new death from the disease was reported in the country over the last 24 hours.

Besides, a total of 31,992 patients have recovered so far, the DGHS said.