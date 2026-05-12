What Is Skin Flooding? All About Viral Skincare Trend Gaining Popularity

Social media often introduces new skincare trends, and one of the latest is called Skin Flooding. This method is becoming increasingly popular, especially among beauty enthusiasts. But what exactly is skin flooding, and how can it benefit our skin? These are common questions people are asking. In this article, we will explain the benefits of skin flooding and provide a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

What is skin flooding?

Skin flooding, also known as facial flooding, focuses on deeply hydrating the skin by applying multiple layers of moisture-rich products. It is a skincare technique that involves applying several hydrating products one after another while the skin is still damp. Many people believe this technique helps improve skin issues such as dryness, dullness, support the skin barrier, and dehydration, particularly those caused by changing weather conditions.

The first step in skin flooding is to cleanse the face with a gentle cleanser. This removes dirt, oil, and makeup without eliminating the skin’s natural moisture. Use of harsh cleansers is generally avoided because this technique focuses on hydration and caring for the skin barrier.

While the skin is still slightly damp, apply a hydrating toner or facial mist. This method helps the skin prepare for the following layers of skincare. It also helps improve the moisture absorption of the skin.