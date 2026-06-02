‘Rockstar’ set for release in 41 theatres across three countries

“Rockstar” is set to make its international debut beyond Bangladesh. Starring megastar Shakib Khan, the film will be screened in 41 theatres across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom starting June 5.

The international distribution of “Rockstar” is being handled by Swapna Scarecrow. During its first week, the film will be shown in 30 theatres in the United States, seven in Canada, and four in the United Kingdom.

According to distribution sources, “Rockstar” will be screened in 19 AMC theatres, seven Regal theatres, two Cinemark theatres, and two Showcase theatres across the United States. In addition, it will be shown on seven Cineplex screens in Canada and four Cineworld screens in the United Kingdom.

Industry insiders say that securing screenings in 41 theatres during a highly competitive period in the Hollywood domestic market is a significant achievement for “Rockstar”. They also expect the number of theatres to increase in the coming weeks if the film receives a strong response from audiences during its opening run.

“Rockstar” has been running simultaneously in 103 cinemas across Bangladesh since Eid day. Directed by Azman Rusho, the film chronicles the rise of a rockstar, his meteoric popularity, the challenges of his personal life, and his eventual downfall.

Alongside Shakib Khan, the film stars Sabila Nur, Tangia Zaman Methila, and Sunidhi Nayak in key roles.