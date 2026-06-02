Tigresses register first victory in tri-series T20

After tasting two consecutive defeats, Bangladesh Women’s team finally returned to winning way with a comprehensive 34-run

victory over hosts Scotland in a Tri-nation T20 tournament at Edinburg today.

The Tigresses lost to Scotland and Netherlands in their previous two first-leg encounters.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty led the victory with 47 ball-58, a knock that lifted Bangladesh to a challenging 152-6 after electing to bat first.

Sobhana Mostary made 39. Joty and Mostary added 77 runs for the fourth wicket after Bangladesh were slumped to 23-3, keeping them on course for a third straight defeat.

Later, Shorna Akter chipped-in-with 20 runs to propel the side past 150-run mark.

Ritu Moni then shined in with bowling, having scalped 4-12, her career-best figure, which was instrumental in bowling out Scotland for 118 in 19 overs.

Marufa Akter and Sanjida Akter Meghla took two wickets apiece to complement her effort.

Sarah Bryce top-scored for Scotland with 40 while skipper Kathryn Bryce made 21.