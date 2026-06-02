MetLife Bangladesh goes solar targeting 10pc renewable energy use

MetLife Bangladesh has installed a 104-kilowatt (kW) on-grid solar panel system at its Motijheel head office, aiming to generate up to 10 percent of its electricity demand from renewable energy sources.

The initiative marks a significant step in the company’s sustainability journey as it seeks to reduce reliance on conventional power sources and promote environmentally responsible operations, said a press release issued today.

The newly installed rooftop solar system will enable MetLife Bangladesh to meet a portion of its energy requirements through clean power generation, aligning with the country’s growing emphasis on renewable energy adoption.

Having served Bangladesh for more than 74 years, the company said it continues to modernize its workplace through energy-efficient and sustainable initiatives.

“Sustainability is integral to how we operate and how we serve Bangladesh,” said Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh Ala Ahmad.

“By generating up to 10 percent of our energy needs through solar power at our historic head office, we are demonstrating that progress and preservation can go hand in hand,” he said.

He added, “We believe it is our responsibility to support national priorities while creating a more resilient future for our customers, employees, and communities.”

The technical implementation of the project was carried out by Business Division 4 of Sena Kalyan Sangstha, ensuring compliance with national grid connection standards.