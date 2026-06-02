Killings linked to trespassing, criminal acts shouldn’t be labelled border killings: Salahuddin

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said if any border force kills individuals involved in crime or illegal intrusion, the killing cannot be termed as “border killing”.

Salahuddin came up with the comment while answering reporters at Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.

“If any foreign force kills someone by entering our border or at the zero line, then it can be called border killing. But if someone is involved in any sort of crimes within our borders and their borders or if someone commits illegal trespassing, then they (border forces) will address the issue as per their own local laws. In such cases, it should not be called border killing,” he said.

He said all border-related issues and possible solutions would be discussed at the Director General-level meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF), beginning in New Delhi on June 8, 2026.

Salahuddin described the meeting as a routine annual exercise held alternately in both countries.

Responding to another question about reports that large numbers of people are being gathered at the border in West Bengal after being labelled Bangladeshis, he said the members of BGB have been kept on alert.

“We are against any form of illegal push-in or push-back. However, if any Bangladeshi citizen has gone to that country for any reason and their identity is verified through national identity card, and if the central government sends a verified list to our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then repatriation will be carried out following legal procedures,” the home minister said.

No such verified list has been received so far, he said, adding that if any such cases existed earlier, they will also be addressed legally.