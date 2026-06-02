Human Chain in London by Justice for July UK Against Child Killings, Rape, Extortion, and Terrorism in Bangladesh.

Justice for July UK organized a human chain and protest rally in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in London, condemning the continued rise in child rape and murder, extortion, terrorism, and the deterioration of law and order in Bangladesh under the current BNP-led government. The organization also demanded the resignation of the Home Minister, holding him responsible for the worsening security situation.

The demonstration was held on Monday under the chairmanship of the organization’s President Mohammad Amin Uddin, and was moderated by Secretary Abu Talha. Among those who addressed the gathering were Vice President Mizanur Rahman, Dr. Mahmudul Hasan Milad, Assistant Secretary Kamrul Hasan Nasim, Mohammad Salah Uddin Gazi, Masud Ahmed, Organizing Secretary Abdul Hai Sufian, Treasurer Abul Khair, Assistant Organizing Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Office Secretary Raihan Chowdhury, Media and Publications Secretary Jafor Emran, International Affairs Secretary Khaled Hasan, Assistant International Affairs Secretary Mahmud Hossain, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kakoli Akter, Assistant Office Secretary Abu Bakar, Education and Cultural Affairs Secretary Md. Sanaur Rahman Chowdhury, Social Welfare Secretary Shahidur Rahman, and members including Monir Ahmed and Mohammad Jamirul Islam Chowdhury, among others.

Speakers at the event stated that during the last 100 days, incidents of child murder, rape of women and children, extortion, and terrorist activities have increased at an alarming rate in Bangladesh. They expressed concern that the lives, property, and personal security of ordinary citizens are now under severe threat, while the overall law and order situation continues to deteriorate.

The speakers argued that the relevant government ministries and law enforcement agencies have failed to play an effective role in controlling the current situation. They emphasized that ensuring public safety and bringing criminals to justice are among the fundamental responsibilities of the state. However, they claimed that the government has failed to fulfill these responsibilities and therefore demanded the immediate resignation of the Home Minister.

The leaders further stated that Justice for July UK has been vocal since its inception in advocating for justice, the rule of law, and human rights in Bangladesh, and will continue to do so. They called for national unity against child murder, rape, extortion, and terrorism and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in such crimes.

The speakers also asserted that the culture of impunity in Bangladesh has emboldened criminals, making them unafraid of committing serious offenses. They demanded immediate justice for victims, including children Ramisa and Maliha, as well as all victims of rape and violence.

Participants in the human chain displayed banners and placards carrying various protest slogans. They also sought to draw the attention of the international community to the ongoing violence, crime, and human rights situation in Bangladesh.