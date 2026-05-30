UAE’s dark desert offers rare glimpse of the Milky Way

While the United Arab Emirates is known for its dazzling skylines and brightly lit cities, one remote desert area is helping residents reconnect with the night sky.

The Al Quaa Desert, located about 100 kilometers southeast of Abu Dhabi, has emerged as one of the country’s darkest locations, offering visitors a rare chance to view the Milky Way with the naked eye.

Volunteers from the Dubai Astronomy Group regularly organize stargazing trips to the desert, where participants can observe stars, meteors and the galaxy far from the light pollution that dominates much of the UAE.

According to a 2016 study, nearly all UAE residents are unable to see the Milky Way from their homes due to artificial lighting from roads, buildings and urban developments. The country ranks among the world’s most light-polluted nations.

During a recent excursion, families and astronomy enthusiasts gathered under the desert sky, using telescopes and mobile phones to capture images of the galaxy. As the moon set, the Milky Way gradually became visible, drawing excitement from participants.

Dubai Astronomy Group General Manager Sheeraz Awan said stargazing helps people appreciate their place in the universe and reconnect with a tradition that once guided Bedouins across the desert.

Despite growing urbanization, Al Quaa remains a haven for astronomy lovers, providing a glimpse of the night sky largely hidden from view in the UAE’s modern cities.