Tips to spot mangoes ripened with harmful chemicals

As soon as the mango season begins, artificially ripened mangoes flood the market. These mangoes may contain toxic chemicals hidden behind their sweet taste. Therefore, it is important to be a little careful before buying mangoes during this season.

Traders usually use calcium carbide to ripen raw mangoes quickly. This chemical produces acetylene gas when it comes into contact with moisture, which quickly turns the fruit yellow. It contains toxic ingredients like arsenic and phosphorus, which can cause long-term health risks including nausea, skin sores, and stomach problems. This is why the use of chemicals to ripen fruits is banned in many countries, including Bangladesh.

However, it is possible to identify naturally ripened mangoes in some simple ways. Natural mangoes have a mixture of yellow and green and the color is not uniform everywhere, while chemically ripened mangoes look unusually bright and are uniformly yellow all over. If you smell the mango near the stem, it is real — artificial mangoes have no aroma or have a light, musty smell. When cut, a naturally ripe mango is dark yellow and evenly soft inside, but an artificial mango may be soft on the outside but pale or rubbery on the inside.

The easiest test is to dip it in water. A naturally ripe mango sinks in water due to its weight, while a chemically ripened mango floats. In addition, it is normal for a natural mango to have slight blemishes or blemishes, but an artificial mango looks perfect, smooth, and shiny like wax.

After buying a mango, soaking it in plain water for at least two to three hours before eating removes much of the chemicals on the fruit. The safest way is to buy raw mangoes and let them ripen naturally at home by wrapping them in newspaper or placing them in a rice drum. It is also wise to avoid unfamiliar roadside shops and buy from trusted sellers. Remember, just because they look good doesn’t mean they are safe to eat — a little caution can protect your family from major health risks.