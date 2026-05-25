Bangladesh, Kuwait eye broader cooperation across key sectors

Bangladesh and Kuwait have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in manpower export, investment, civil aviation and tourism during a high-level meeting in Kuwait.

Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir recently visited Kuwait as the special envoy of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat and Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait accompanied him during the visit.

During the tour, the delegation paid a courtesy call on Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday, where both sides discussed ways to further deepen the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, said a press release issued on Monday.

Greetings from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman were conveyed to the Kuwaiti foreign minister during the meeting.

The Bangladesh side also expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s support for Bangladesh’s candidacy in the upcoming United Nations Resident Representative election.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the steady progress in bilateral relations and voiced optimism that cooperation between the two nations would continue to expand in the coming years.

During the meeting, Humayun Kabir also conveyed an invitation from the Prime Minister to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to visit Bangladesh.

He handed over a goodwill message expressing wishes for peace, security and prosperity for the people of Kuwait and reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

State Minister Millat emphasized enhancing cooperation in civil aviation, trade, investment and manpower sectors, while the Kuwaiti foreign minister highly appreciated Bangladesh’s humanitarian initiative, describing it as a shining example of the brotherly relations between the two countries.

As part of the visit, Humayun Kabir and State Minister Millat formally handed over the food supplies to Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as a goodwill gift from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Around 240 tonnes of essential food items are being transported to Kuwait through multiple flights.