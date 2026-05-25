170 more Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

A total of 170 Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated from Libya on Monday as authorities renewed warnings against human trafficking and irregular migration through dangerous sea routes to Europe.

The returnees arrived in Dhaka at 8:35 AM on a Buraq Air flight through a joint effort involving the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Libyan government and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

According to officials, most of the repatriated Bangladeshis had entered Libya irregularly with the intention of travelling to Europe by sea, reads a press release.

Many were allegedly persuaded and assisted by human traffickers during the process.

There are also allegations that a number of them were subjected to abduction and torture at different times while in Libya.

Officials from Foreign Ministry and other relevant ministries, along with representatives of the IOM, received the returnees at the airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the repatriated individuals to share their experiences with others to help raise public awareness about the risks associated with irregular migration.

The IOM provided each returnee with travel pocket money, food assistance, primary medical care and temporary accommodation where necessary.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment and IOM are continuing efforts to ensure the safe return of Bangladeshi nationals being held in detention centres across Libya.